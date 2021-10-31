Candidates for Governor making last push to the polls ahead of Election Day eve

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As the time for early voting has come to an end, both candidates for Governor are making one last lap around Virginia as they aim for the checkered flag on Tuesday.

With Election Day eve (Monday) approaching both candidates were out asking supporters to not let off on the gas.

“Just yesterday in one day we knocked on 200,000 doors in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Democratic candidate, Terry McAuliffe, said. “Today we’ll knock on another 200, 000, 1.8 million phone calls made, and 2.8 million text messages sent.”

After speaking to a group in Manassas Sunday morning, McAuliffe made his way to a backyard of supporters in Henrico. McAuliffe explained to voters how he plans to combat teacher shortages by raising teachers’ wages above the national average.

He also told his supporters that they already have a big lead in early voting numbers against the Youngkin campaign.

”Already 1,150,000 people have already early voted here and we got a big lead on the early vote,” McAuliffe said. “ So what does that mean? We gotta have a big lead on Election Day too.”

Over in southwest Virginia, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin continued with day nine of his bus tour around the Commonwealth.

Youngkin met with Veterans in the city of Norton for a prayer breakfast and thanked Veterans for protecting the rights of this country.

He told the crowd now is the time for him to serve them.

”This is our time at Virginians to stand up and say no,” Youngkin said. “ This left-liberal agenda does not have a home here. It’s not America and we’re going to stand up and defend her as we choose.”

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 100,000 people voted early just on Saturday. Both candidates ended the day by telling the Commonwealth now is not the time to sleep.

”This election which is now going to happen on Tuesday is going to decide the future of our Commonwealth, not for a few years but I think for a long long time,” Youngkin said.

Both candidates will be making one more stop in Richmond on Monday. Youngkin will be finishing his bus tour in Loudon County on Monday night and McAuliffe will be wrapping up his campaign in Fairfax.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.