Chilly evening ahead

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly clear Sunday evening with temperatures cooling quickly into the 50s. For Halloween trick or treating, expect conditions to be mostly clear and feeling chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy skies will remain in the Alleghenies. Lighter winds should arrive just in time for trick or treating. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nice fall day ahead for the first day of November. A cool start with temperatures eventually rising into the 50s for the morning. A sunny fall afternoon and comfortable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds as the night progresses as we have our next system approach the area. The Allegheny Mountains may be seeing their first snow flurries of the season very late Monday overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

**First Freeze and Frost Potential. Tuesday night**

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool for the morning with temperatures in the 40s early. Our next system will bring snow showers to the Allegheny Mountains while most of the area sees rain showers. This will only hang around into the early afternoon. Decreasing clouds as we head into the late afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly clear skies overnight with more clouds for the Alleghenies and very chilly. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. We will likely see our first freeze in West Virginia and first frost in the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon but staying quite cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Certainly a day where you want to keep the jacket handy. Another freeze likely for West Virginia with patchy frost for the Valley. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. More clouds than sun for the day. Another system will get close to the area but location is not determined yet. It’s possible the system stays just to the south which will keep us dry. If the system trends more north, we can expect a few rain showers during the day for most and a few snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Very chilly for the day with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Still watching our next system that could impact Friday. Mostly cloudy and chilly for the day with temperatures rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. For the overnight, a freeze is expected for all. Feeling cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Skies clearing out as Saturday morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cold overnight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

