Harrisonburg leaders look to address housing crisis during summit

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, leaders from different sectors of the Harrisonburg community met at JMU for the Harrisonburg Housing Summit with the hope of finding ways to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.

The event was sponsored by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the JMU School of Professional and Continuing Education, and the City of Harrisonburg. The goal was to bring together leaders and experts to brainstorm different ways to address on-going housing issues.

“Folks at the lower end of the housing spectrum are really having troubles finding any available housing. We have 5,000 people on a waiting list, and we can’t come close to providing supportive housing for those folks,” said Dany Fleming, chairman of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

A number of ways to address the problem were discussed, including some that the Harrisonburg City Council has already been working on.

“We’ve developed a plan for the top few priorities. Explore tax incentives, fee waivers, and eventually a housing trust that we’ve already agreed to set up. That’s more of a long-term budget allocation we’ll be looking into in the next few years,” said councilwoman Laura Dent.

Dent also discussed the funding options the city has available to fund more affordable housing projects.

“We’ve got the ARPA funding to look into what major funds might be available for homeless shelters and transitional housing, as well as the CDBG block grant, so we’ve got some funding sources available,” said Dent.

The HRHA is looking for ways to incentivize developers to bring more affordable housing development to the area.

“They’re building in the city, and they’re building in the county, and so one of the things we can do is make sure that when we’re building that they’re both incentives and possibilities for people who need affordable housing to move into those type of new housing projects,” said Dany Fleming.

One issue for future developments is the lack of undeveloped property within city limits.

“It’s rare to find a parcel of undeveloped land in the middle of the city and sometimes even that’s controversial. We recently approved a development on Blue Ridge near Country Club, saying ‘the city needs it’ even if the neighborhood wants to stay single family, we want higher density housing,” said Laura Dent.

Leaders say fixing the housing crisis will be a long process but collaborations like the summit will go along way towards fixing the issues.

“It’s gonna take many years for us to resolve this, and it’s going require people from all sorts different sectors working on this,” said Dany Fleming. “Harrisonburg has a history of being able to problem solve and tackle intractable big problems, and we’ve been successful at it. And this is one of the times we’re going to have to pull together and do that.”

