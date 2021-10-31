Advertisement

Hundreds come to trick-or-treat during ‘Halloween in the Park’ in Bridgewater

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Trick-or-treating was back in full swing in the Valley Sunday after being limited by the pandemic last Halloween. Hundreds of children came out with their families to trick-or-treat at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.

A number of businesses and other organizations were handing out candy at the park as part of the town’s ‘Halloween in the Park’ event.

Parents said it was the start of an exciting Halloween for children who missed out on trick-or-treating last year due to COVID-19.

“It’s really fun. We are glad they’re doing it, so the little boys can experience it and have a good time. This is the first time they’ve been out like this, and it’s great to see all of our friends who have had kids and everything,” said Jake Capasso, a Bridgewater resident and father of two young boys.

The town holds the event every year on Halloween and saw yet another large turnout. There were over 600 children in attendance last year when there was no trick-or-treating in Bridgewater neighborhoods.

