JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 31

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 31.

JMU volleyball wins second match against Northeastern

The James Madison volleyball team earned its second straight win against Northeastern 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-21).

JMU improves to 9-3 in conference play and 15-5 overall on the season. Sophia Davis led the Dukes with 16 kills while Caroline Dozier recorded 36 assists against the Huskies.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday as they face Towson at Sinclair Gymnasium.

JMU women’s soccer overcomes Delaware

In women’s soccer, the Dukes took down the Blue Hens 2-1 at Sentara Park.

In the first half, Lexi Vanderlinden scored for JMU with an assist from Ellie Johnson. In the second half, the Blue Hens tied the match with a goal from Laura Fluegge. The Dukes responded as Ginger Deel scored the game-winning goal with an assist from Amanda Attanasi.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday for the CAA Semifinals in Elon.

