Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 31

JMU volleyball
JMU volleyball(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 31.

JMU volleyball wins second match against Northeastern

The James Madison volleyball team earned its second straight win against Northeastern 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-21).

JMU improves to 9-3 in conference play and 15-5 overall on the season. Sophia Davis led the Dukes with 16 kills while Caroline Dozier recorded 36 assists against the Huskies.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday as they face Towson at Sinclair Gymnasium.

JMU women’s soccer overcomes Delaware

In women’s soccer, the Dukes took down the Blue Hens 2-1 at Sentara Park.

In the first half, Lexi Vanderlinden scored for JMU with an assist from Ellie Johnson. In the second half, the Blue Hens tied the match with a goal from Laura Fluegge. The Dukes responded as Ginger Deel scored the game-winning goal with an assist from Amanda Attanasi.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday for the CAA Semifinals in Elon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Va. police increase presence due to potential threat of violence at malls
Augusta County church on fire
Augusta County fire damages church
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
During the pandemic, Social Security offices across the nation have not been allowing walk-ins....
Social Security offices struggling with flooded phone lines
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday

Latest News

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 30
Postgame Report: Elon 21, JMU 45 - Oct. 31, 2021
No. 5 JMU defeats Elon - TJ Eck reports LIVE at 6 p.m.
No. 5 JMU defeats Elon - TJ Eck reports LIVE at 6 p.m.
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Elon at JMU (10/30/21)
DIGITAL EXTRA: TJ's Three Takeaways - Elon at JMU (10/30/21)