Advertisement

Luray Police ask for public’s assistance in finding stolen vehicle

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Police Department is asking for help finding a 2007 Laser Blue Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia Registration 3160CC.

According to a Facebook post by LPD, the vehicle has damage to the passenger side door and rear fender. It was stolen during a home invasion early Sunday morning on Collins Ave.

Persons of Interest are believed to be and described as two Hispanic males.

A vehicle was found abandoned nearby, on Old Farms Rd, just before this incident.

It was a 2006 Bright Blue Kia van, with a Texas License Plate, registered to a male Gonzalez subject out of Harrisonburg that may be linked to this incident.

If you have any information about these vehicles or potential suspects, please contact Luray Police Department at 540-743-5343.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Va. police increase presence due to potential threat of violence at malls
Augusta County church on fire
Augusta County fire damages church
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Lincoln Project says its behind group with tiki torches by Youngkin campaign bus during Charlottesville event
During the pandemic, Social Security offices across the nation have not been allowing walk-ins....
Social Security offices struggling with flooded phone lines
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday

Latest News

JMU volleyball
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 31
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 30
Postgame Report: Elon 21, JMU 45 - Oct. 31, 2021
Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with wind gusts 20-25 mph in the Valley, up to 40 in the West...
Ben's Overnight Forecast 10/30/2021