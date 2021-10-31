Luray Police ask for public’s assistance in finding stolen vehicle

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Police Department is asking for help finding a 2007 Laser Blue Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia Registration 3160CC.

According to a Facebook post by LPD, the vehicle has damage to the passenger side door and rear fender. It was stolen during a home invasion early Sunday morning on Collins Ave.

Persons of Interest are believed to be and described as two Hispanic males.

A vehicle was found abandoned nearby, on Old Farms Rd, just before this incident.

It was a 2006 Bright Blue Kia van, with a Texas License Plate, registered to a male Gonzalez subject out of Harrisonburg that may be linked to this incident.

If you have any information about these vehicles or potential suspects, please contact Luray Police Department at 540-743-5343.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.