A mild and windy Halloween

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun for the early afternoon with skies turning partly cloudy by the late afternoon. Clouds hang around for the Alleghenies and a spotty shower cannot be ruled out into the early afternoon.

Rather pleasant with highs in the upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley but we will be windy from the late morning to the early evening. Winds gusting 20-25 mph for the Valley with wind gusts up to 40 mph in West Virginia and higher elevations.

Becoming mostly clear Sunday evening, temperatures cooling quickly into the 50s. For Halloween trick or treating, expect it to be clear and feeling chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Lighter winds should arrive just in time for trick or treating for the Valley but our West Virginia areas will still have wind gusts up to 40 mph. Quite chilly with lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia locations. Low 40s for the Valley.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nice fall day ahead for the first day of November. A cool start with temperatures eventually rising into the 50s for the morning. A sunny fall afternoon and comfortable with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows again into the upper 30s to low 40s. Low lying elevations will dip into the upper 30s with patchy frost.

**First Freeze and Frost Potential. Tuesday night**

TUESDAY: Mostly clear and cool for the morning with temperatures in the 40s early. More clouds than sun for the day with pleasant conditions. A nice fall afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Feeling cool at times with the clouds. Likely our first freeze across West Virginia locations with lows in the low 30s. For the Valley, a frost is possible with lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon but staying quite cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Certainly a day where you want to keep the jacket handy. Another freeze likely for West Virginia with patchy frost for the Valley. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Our next system looks to arrive mid to late week bringing some showers. this is dependent on the strength and the track. A stronger storm through the area will bring more rain. A weaker storm just south enough may keep the area mostly dry. Location will also dictate precipitation. It’s possible if the system trends just our south, we could see some wintry precipitation for the mountains and a chilly rain for the Valley. Stay tuned. Mostly cloudy for the day with temperatures only rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Still watching our next system that could impact Friday. Partly cloudy with chilly temperatures for the day. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A freeze potential for all Friday night with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.