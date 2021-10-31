Rally for climate action calls on Sen. Joe Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a cause and issue that Morgan King said cannot be put off and still lingers on the hearts and minds of many West Virginians.

“West Virginia bears some of the largest brunt of climate disaster,” she said. “We’ve seen natural floods in our history but they will continue to get worse and more severe as time goes on.”

She was referring to the 2016 floods that destroyed schools and claimed lives. A rally at the federal courthouse steps in Charleston aims to get Senator Joe Manchin’s attention. She said he cannot ignore or turn his back on the Build Back Better Act moving through the U.S. Senate.

“Their messages were all different whether they were talking about social justice or climate action,” said King. “But their message was all the same. The moment is now to take action on climate change and that we can’t wait any longer.”

The legislation covers a variety of issues like clean energy and climate investments which would give tax credits to electric companies to switch to renewable or clean energy sources.

The West Virginia Climate Alliance put on the event. and people brought signs, dressed in costumes; listening to speakers and music but sharing the same message.

“I just want to stress the urgency of the moment to invest in bold and brave climate policies,” said King.

The country turns it’s head to Sen. Manchin who holds a deciding democratic vote according to NBC News, who said he does not support the portion of the bill on climate investments.

“West Virginians do care about climate,” said King.

As national debate continues Mountain State citizens gather to make their voices heard.

