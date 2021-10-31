Advertisement

UVA health expert offers advice for everyone to have a safe Halloween weekend

Halloween candy bucket
Halloween candy bucket(Andre Brooks)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time to trick-or-treat, but it’s also important to stay safe from COVID-19.

Dr. Costi Sifri, an epidemiologist from University of Virginia, offers advice to parents with unvaccinated children.

“Outdoors are always safer than indoors. So, those outdoor activities like trick-or-treating or outdoor parties are really fantastic and allow kids to be close to each other,” Sifri said.

He also suggests to wash your hands as much as possible. He says the best protection for unvaccinated children, is to be around vaccinated adults.

If your child will be celebrating indoors, then masking and distancing is encouraged.

