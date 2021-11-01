Advertisement

Augusta Health gives update on boosters and vaccines for children

Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health (WHSV)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health announced Monday that it has given more than 10,000 booster shots and almost 100,000 total doses.

In addition, Augusta Health says there is exciting news about vaccinations for children age 5-11.

The FDA has recommended approval of smaller-dose Pfizer vaccine for children age 5 to 11, and it is likely that the CDC will approve the recommendation this week. Augusta Health anticipates opening Pfizer Vaccination Clinics for younger children at the end of this week.

To ensure patient safety and in awareness of the different dosage for this age group, Augusta Health says these will be separate clinics for ages 5-11 only at the on-campus location. This helps ensure safe administration of the proper dose to young children.

After the vaccinations are approved by the CDC, appointments will be available at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

A parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

The community COVID situation continues to improve, but with winter holidays and indoor gatherings are just around the corner, Augusta Health urges everyone to continue to mask, wash hands, socially distance and vaccinate.

For the full update, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Va. police increase presence due to potential threat of violence at malls
Luray Police ask for public’s assistance in finding stolen vehicle
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Close up view of the distant planet, Uranus
Daylight Saving ends this week
On Saturday leaders from different sectors of the Harrisonburg community met at JMU for the...
Harrisonburg leaders look to address housing crisis during summit

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 834 over the weekend
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,646 Friday
Doctor says ‘time is brain’- World Stroke Day 2021
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center: Access to COVID-19 treatment trials lacks in rural areas