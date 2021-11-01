Advertisement

Award recognizes local public school educators

Dawbarn Education Awards
Dawbarn Education Awards(Central Blue Ridge Community Foundation)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This year, ten educators in the community will be chosen to receive a special award.

The Dawnbarn Education Awards recognize educators who make a lasting impact on students in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County. The winners receive $10,000 as a reward for their commitment to local public schools.

The awards were created in 1992 by the late H. Dunlop Dawbarn. Since then, the Central Blue Ridge Community Foundation has presented over 250 awards totaling $1.9 million.

Community Foundation President and CEO Dan Layman emphasized the value of highlighting educators in the Shenandoah Valley.

“We can play a role in elevating the status of educators in our community. We are redefining the role of an educator to not just be the person in the classroom but the entire support network for the children in our community,” says Layman.

The program is currently accepting nominations through the Community Foundation website.

