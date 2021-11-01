Community Spotlight: Cross Keys Equine Therapy

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since 2011, Cross Keys Equine Therapy has worked with clients to give them one-on-one time with mental health and equine experts, as well as horses, to offer a different type of treatment.

“Equine therapy is a valid and experiential form of counseling that can really, really help people that have struggled with dealing with trauma,” says Alicia Burns, the founder of Cross Keys Equine Therapy.

The non profit’s goal is to assist clients in getting the help they need, with the help of horses. Walking, talking, taking care of, and riding the animals to help heal trauma and learn to be in the moment.

“A lot of the patterns that we find when we work with horses come out in our relationships with people, says Burns. “It allows us to see it through the eyes of the horse. Which, sometimes, it’s easier to take than from a person.”

When a client comes in, they get to pick a horse they’re most drawn to. You walk, side by side, to get through obstacles, together.

“We believe every client has what they need, it’s just our job to find it,” says Burns. “You know, this big 1,200 pound animal chooses to be with them, it’s pretty incredible.”

You can bring the lessons from the stable into your real life. The nonprofit offers a sliding scale to help anyone pay for this unique type of therapy.

You can learn more at http://www.crosskeysequinetherapy.org/.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.