Advertisement

Community Spotlight: Cross Keys Equine Therapy

The non profit’s goal is to assist clients in getting the help they need, with the help of horses.
By Nina Baratti
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since 2011, Cross Keys Equine Therapy has worked with clients to give them one-on-one time with mental health and equine experts, as well as horses, to offer a different type of treatment.

“Equine therapy is a valid and experiential form of counseling that can really, really help people that have struggled with dealing with trauma,” says Alicia Burns, the founder of Cross Keys Equine Therapy.

The non profit’s goal is to assist clients in getting the help they need, with the help of horses. Walking, talking, taking care of, and riding the animals to help heal trauma and learn to be in the moment.

“A lot of the patterns that we find when we work with horses come out in our relationships with people, says Burns. “It allows us to see it through the eyes of the horse. Which, sometimes, it’s easier to take than from a person.”

When a client comes in, they get to pick a horse they’re most drawn to. You walk, side by side, to get through obstacles, together.

“We believe every client has what they need, it’s just our job to find it,” says Burns. “You know, this big 1,200 pound animal chooses to be with them, it’s pretty incredible.”

You can bring the lessons from the stable into your real life. The nonprofit offers a sliding scale to help anyone pay for this unique type of therapy.

You can learn more at http://www.crosskeysequinetherapy.org/.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Va. police increase presence due to potential threat of violence at malls
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Luray Police ask for public’s assistance in finding stolen vehicle
On Saturday leaders from different sectors of the Harrisonburg community met at JMU for the...
Harrisonburg leaders look to address housing crisis during summit
Otha Holden voted for governor for the first time after having his voting rights restored four...
‘I was in tears, man’: Former inmate votes for governor for first time since rights were restored

Latest News

Community Spotlight: Cross Keys Equine Therapy
Community Spotlight: Cross Keys Equine Therapy
Community Spotlight - October 25
Community Spotlight - October 25
SVEC’s “Operation Round Up” program allows people to round up their electric bill and donate to...
Community Spotlight: Operation Round Up
Community Spotlight: Operation Round Up
Community Spotlight: Operation Round Up