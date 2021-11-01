Congregation explores options for future after fire destroys church

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After a fire on Friday destroyed much of the church building, a congregation says they are sticking together and will continue to meet.

Sherando United Methodist Church leaders say they have had so many community members reach out, offering money or a helping hand. They say they’re heartbroken, but that won’t stop them from gathering for service.

“It was a really good first step after this tragedy,” said Pastor Davis Rash.

He says Sunday was a time for them to gather as a group, talk and process what happened. Administrative Board Chairman Steve Snyder says seeing everyone on Sunday was healing.

“We had probably the majority of our active members there, we had our district superintendent up from Roanoke, superintendent of our district, quite a few guests, relatives of our church members,” Snyder said.

Snyder says they have had many people reach out with kind words, a helping hand or even money.

“A man walked in the back door, walked over to me, and said, ‘I saw about the fire, I saw it on Facebook, I just want to help,’ and he handed me money and left,” Snyder said, adding it was very representative of the support they’ve received from the area.

Rash says this weekend was crucial time to process Friday’s events, but this week they’ll start deciding what to do from here.

“We’re starting to meet this week with investigators and the insurance adjustors, so we’ve got a lot in front of us for this next week,” Rash said.

For right now, he says they are focusing on what they have.

“The church gathered on Sunday, so the church is still alive and the church is not the building,” Rash said.

Snyder said they are considering starting a fundraiser to help with moving forward.

Investigators have not yet been able to confirm a cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.