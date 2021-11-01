Advertisement

Congregation explores options for future after fire destroys church

Much of Sherando United Methodist Church is destroyed but church leaders David Rash and Steve...
Much of Sherando United Methodist Church is destroyed but church leaders David Rash and Steve Snyder say the group is still strong.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After a fire on Friday destroyed much of the church building, a congregation says they are sticking together and will continue to meet.

Sherando United Methodist Church leaders say they have had so many community members reach out, offering money or a helping hand. They say they’re heartbroken, but that won’t stop them from gathering for service.

“It was a really good first step after this tragedy,” said Pastor Davis Rash.

He says Sunday was a time for them to gather as a group, talk and process what happened. Administrative Board Chairman Steve Snyder says seeing everyone on Sunday was healing.

“We had probably the majority of our active members there, we had our district superintendent up from Roanoke, superintendent of our district, quite a few guests, relatives of our church members,” Snyder said.

Snyder says they have had many people reach out with kind words, a helping hand or even money.

“A man walked in the back door, walked over to me, and said, ‘I saw about the fire, I saw it on Facebook, I just want to help,’ and he handed me money and left,” Snyder said, adding it was very representative of the support they’ve received from the area.

Rash says this weekend was crucial time to process Friday’s events, but this week they’ll start deciding what to do from here.

“We’re starting to meet this week with investigators and the insurance adjustors, so we’ve got a lot in front of us for this next week,” Rash said.

For right now, he says they are focusing on what they have.

“The church gathered on Sunday, so the church is still alive and the church is not the building,” Rash said.

Snyder said they are considering starting a fundraiser to help with moving forward.

Investigators have not yet been able to confirm a cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Va. police increase presence due to potential threat of violence at malls
Luray Police ask for public’s assistance in finding stolen vehicle
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Close up view of the distant planet, Uranus
Daylight Saving ends this week
On Saturday leaders from different sectors of the Harrisonburg community met at JMU for the...
Harrisonburg leaders look to address housing crisis during summit

Latest News

Staunton opened its drug takeback box in August, and it has already brought in thousands of...
Staunton’s drug take-back box continues to pull unwanted medications
Heckler was charged with possession of Schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, this...
Page County Drug Task Force seizes narcotics
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
Front Royal man dies in Giles County crash
Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health gives update on boosters and vaccines for children