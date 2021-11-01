A cool November week ahead

MONDAY: The evening will start out clear, which will allow temperatures to cool quickly into the 50s after sunset. Clouds increasing as the night progresses ahead of our next system. Staying dry tonight and chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s for West Virginia locations. Upper 30s to around 40 degrees for the Valley. Rain doesn’t start to move in until after 4am.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool for the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Light to steady rain showers will spread across the area from the west after 4/5 am.

For most this will be a chilly rain. The exception is across the Allegheny mountains where this will be a wet snow. A bit of a rain/snow mix across elevations above about 3,500′ including the top of Shenandoah mountain. Accumulation only for western Grant, Pendleton counties and up to about an inch.

For the rest of the area rain won’t amount to much. Less than 0.25″ and for most likely less than 0.10″.

Elsewhere a chilly rain continues for the morning. Most starting to dry out around noon except a few areas east of I-81 where some drizzle and a few spotty showers may continue through the early afternoon. It will be cloudy and cool for the day. Temperatures remain in the 40s.

Some peeks of sun possible late afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Cooling quickly into the evening with clouds decreasing. Temperatures in the 40s. Clearing overnight and very cold with the first widespread freeze of the season. Lows in the upper 20s for West Virginia locations. Around 30 for the Valley. This is a late first freeze for the area and we have at or near freezing temperatures all week for lows. Any plants going this late is just a bonus. There will be some areas of heavy frost as well.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s with sunshine early. High clouds build in for the afternoon. Chilly but pleasant. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Clouds will stick around overnight, and another cold night ahead. Lows in the low 30s, at or just below freezing.

THURSDAY: Chilly to begin the day as temperatures will gradually rise into the 40s. Generally cloudy for today with our next system getting close to area. Right now we expect this one to stay just to the south as it slides by the region, which will keep us dry. If the system trends more north, we can expect a few rain showers during the day with perhaps a few snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. But right now, it looks dry.

A cloudy and chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s so another freeze.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and a cold start in the 30s. Still rather chilly as highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s once again. Overnight, turning cold with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

SATURDAY: More sunshine to begin the weekend and a cold start with temperatures rising into the 40s in the morning. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon and still cool but highs will be higher than the last few days. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another cold night on tap with lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: A cold and sunny start in the 30s. Highs will be a bit nicer today as temperatures start to rebound. With full sunshine, highs will rise into the mid 50s for the entire area. A nice Sunday afternoon.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.