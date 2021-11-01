Advertisement

Daylight Saving ends this week

Close up view of the distant planet, Uranus
(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A quiet week to kick off November but there are still some interesting events that will occur including Daylight Saving Time ending this week.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Saturday, November 6th, 6:44 am6 min33°above NNWabove E
Sunday, November 7th, 5:59 am3 min23°above NNEabove E

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
New MoonThursday, November 4th, 5:14 pm
First Quarter MoonThursday, November 11th, 7:45 am
Full MoonFriday, November 19th, 3:57 am
Third Quarter MoonSaturday, November 27th, 7:27 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Friday, November 19th, and is known as the Beaver Moon. The name of November’s Full Moon may have been for Native American setting beaver traps this time of the year or the larger presence of beavers building winter dams. November’s Full Moon is also known as the Frost Moon.

Daylight Saving Ends

At 2 am on Sunday, November 7th, we will be turning the clocks back one hour which means sunrises and sunsets will be earlier. This also means we will gain one extra hour of sleep. By Sunday, November 7th, sunrise will jump to 6:48 am while sunset will be at 5:09 pm. At this point, we will have 10 hours and 21 minutes of daylight and 13 hours and 39 minutes of darkness.

The clock falls back an hour as Daylight Saving ends overnight Saturday
(whsv)

Other Interesting Events

On Thursday, November 4th, Uranus will be in opposition which means it will be in exactly the opposite direction as the sun. This will make Uranus appear its brightest in the sky for the year. Uranus is very hard to spot so grab your telescope or a pair of binoculars if you want to view the planet. It will be in the constellation Aires between midnight and 6 pm.

On Thursday, Uranus will be at opposition to the sun making it the brightest Uranus will be...
(Stellarium)

On Sunday, November 7th, the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko will be lit brightly be the sun. This comet can be viewed during the predawn hours in the southern sky. Daylight Savings changing will allow for an extra hour to view this comet.

Close view of the 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet
(NASA)

