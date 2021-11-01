Advertisement

Front Royal man dies in Giles County crash

VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP continues to investigate the crash.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Hackney is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:32 p.m. on Route 460 at Route 774.

VSP says a 2019 Nissan Versa was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck a culvert and overturned several times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

The driver, 61-year-old Jeffery A. Gibson of Front Royal, was transported to Lewis Gale Medical Center in Blacksburg, where he succumbed to his injuries later that same night.

VSP confirms he was wearing a seatbelt. Fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Va. police increase presence due to potential threat of violence at malls
Luray Police ask for public’s assistance in finding stolen vehicle
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Close up view of the distant planet, Uranus
Daylight Saving ends this week
On Saturday leaders from different sectors of the Harrisonburg community met at JMU for the...
Harrisonburg leaders look to address housing crisis during summit

Latest News

Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health gives update on boosters and vaccines for children
VSP seeking public’s help with a hit-and-run crash in Rockingham County
VSP seeking public’s help with a hit-and-run crash in Rockingham County
Marshall U. launches new cyber security institute
Kevin P. MCleer. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder investigation