Front Royal man dies in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Hackney is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:32 p.m. on Route 460 at Route 774.

VSP says a 2019 Nissan Versa was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck a culvert and overturned several times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

The driver, 61-year-old Jeffery A. Gibson of Front Royal, was transported to Lewis Gale Medical Center in Blacksburg, where he succumbed to his injuries later that same night.

VSP confirms he was wearing a seatbelt. Fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

