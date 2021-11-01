Advertisement

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 11

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 11 of the season.

VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 11

Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs

Region 5D

9. Harrisonburg (5-4 Overall, 2-1 Valley District)

Region 3C

4. Broadway (6-3 Overall, 3-1 Valley District)

6. Turner Ashby (5-4 Overall, 2-1 Valley District)

8. Waynesboro (4-5 Overall, 2-4 Shenandoah District)

----------

9. Wilson Memorial (4-5 Overall, 2-3 Shenandoah District)

10. Staunton (3-6 Overall, 1-5 Shenandoah District)

14. Fort Defiance (1-8 Overall, 0-5 Shenandoah District)

15. Spotswood (1-8 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (7-1 Overall, 5-0 Shenandoah District)

t3. Central (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)

t3. Strasburg (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)

6. Luray (4-4 Overall, 2-3 Bull Run District)

7. East Rockingham (3-4 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)

----------

9. Page County (4-5 Overall, 1-4 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (9-0 Overall, 5-0 Shenandoah District)

2. Buffalo Gap (6-3 Overall, 3-2 Shenandoah District)

To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here.

