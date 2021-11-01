H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 11
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 11 of the season.
VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 11
Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs
Region 5D
9. Harrisonburg (5-4 Overall, 2-1 Valley District)
Region 3C
4. Broadway (6-3 Overall, 3-1 Valley District)
6. Turner Ashby (5-4 Overall, 2-1 Valley District)
8. Waynesboro (4-5 Overall, 2-4 Shenandoah District)
----------
9. Wilson Memorial (4-5 Overall, 2-3 Shenandoah District)
10. Staunton (3-6 Overall, 1-5 Shenandoah District)
14. Fort Defiance (1-8 Overall, 0-5 Shenandoah District)
15. Spotswood (1-8 Overall, 0-3 Valley District)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (7-1 Overall, 5-0 Shenandoah District)
t3. Central (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)
t3. Strasburg (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)
6. Luray (4-4 Overall, 2-3 Bull Run District)
7. East Rockingham (3-4 Overall, 3-2 Bull Run District)
----------
9. Page County (4-5 Overall, 1-4 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (9-0 Overall, 5-0 Shenandoah District)
2. Buffalo Gap (6-3 Overall, 3-2 Shenandoah District)
