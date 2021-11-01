Advertisement

Local podcast highlights community stories

Awareness 2 Action
Awareness 2 Action(Casey Dwyer)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local podcast is gaining attention in the Valley.

Awareness 2 Action shares uplifting stories in the community. Local substance abuse counselor Casey Dwyer launched the podcast to showcase individuals making a difference. Each episode discusses how life experiences impact the work of these local leaders.

As a counselor, Dwyer emphasizes the importance of prioritizing mental health through shared experiences.

“If we’re not intentionally looking after our mental health, we are not able to engage in the community and care for ourselves and others,” said Dwyer.

The most recent episode of Awareness 2 Action features James Madison University softball standout Kate Gordon, who discusses her gratitude for the supportive community in the Valley.

The Awareness 2 Action podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts.

