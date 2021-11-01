Marshall U. launches new cyber security institute
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University has launched its newly formed Institute for Cyber Security.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert says the institute is an academic and research cluster that will support cybersecurity-related programs across the campus.
The new center will work to address emerging needs in cybersecurity. The institute is housed in the university’s Applied Engineering Complex.
