MARTIN’S donates turkeys to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

GIANT and MARTIN’S team members to volunteer at food banks in advance of the busy holiday season
Just a few of the turkeys donated by GIANT to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. (FILE)
Just a few of the turkeys donated by GIANT to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. (FILE)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The GIANT Company announced Monday that it will donate 10,000 turkeys to 27 partner food banks in advance of Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be donated across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, ensuring that families in need are able to enjoy a warm holiday meal.

“At the GIANT Company, we believe that Thanksgiving should be spent with families gathered around the table, enjoying a meal and creating memories, but we know for those facing food insecurity, it’s not that easy,” said April Mock, director of communications and CSR for the GIANT Company. “Our annual turkey donation is part of our efforts to eliminate hunger and connect families for a better future, and we’re proud to team up with our local food banks and food pantries to do our part, ensuring that all families are able to celebrate with full plates and full hearts.”

In November, GIANT Company team members will also volunteer at food banks, packing hunger relief boxes and organizing and restocking shelves in advance of the busy holiday season.

“The GIANT Company is a tremendous partner in the fight against hunger throughout the year; but their support during the holidays is especially impactful,” said Jay Worrall, president of Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank. “Because of their generous donation, 1,000 in-need families in Berks and Schuylkill counties will have a turkey to complete their Thanksgiving meal.”

Customers can join The GIANT Company in making a difference this holiday season. In all stores, customers can round up their purchase at any GIANT, MARTIN’S or GIANT Heirloom Market store at checkout to benefit their local food bank or pantry.

From Nov. 12 through Nov. 25, customers can donate free turkey certificates at the register in-store or donate 400 CHOICE points online, for which The GIANT Company will make a $10 donation to a local food bank.

Customers can also purchase reusable bags to benefit Feeding America.

Turkeys will be donated multiple food distribution organizations, including Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona.

