A mild day before next system arrives

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a nice fall day ahead for the first day of November. A cool start with a dry cold front pushing through the area early. Then, a good amount of sunshine for the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The evening will start out clear, which will allow temperatures to cool quickly after sunset. Clouds increasing as the night progresses ahead of our next system. Staying dry tonight and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool for the morning with temperatures in the 40s early. Light rain showers will spread across the area from the west right around daybreak with the Allegheny Front seeing light snow showers. Showers will continue for a good part of the morning, and with the Allegheny Front seeing light snow showers, we’ll likely see a coating of snow on the ground in extreme western Pendleton and Grant Counties. Higher elevations above about 2500 feet may see a few wet snowflakes mix in at times. Then, some lingering showers into the afternoon, but most will dry out. Due to persistent cloud cover for much of the day, highs will only reach the upper 40s to around 50.

Going into the evening and overnight hours, we’ll clear out the clouds, which will set the stage for a cold night. Due to calm winds and clear skies, we will likely see our first widespread frost and perhaps even our first freeze of the season. Overnight lows in the upper 20s for mountain areas in West Virginia, and in the lower 30s elsewhere.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s with a good amount of sunshine early. A bit more cloud cover for the afternoon but another cool day. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Certainly a day where you want to keep the jacket handy. A chilly night as temperatures will once again flirt with the freezing mark. Lows near 30 for West Virginia and in the low 30s for the Valley.

THURSDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Generally cloudy for today with our next system approaching the area. There is some uncertainty about exactly where the moisture for this low pressure will set up for today into Friday. It’s possible the system stays just to the south which will keep us dry. If the system trends more north, we can expect a few rain showers during the day with perhaps a few snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Either way, a chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll keep you updated on the latest as we get closer. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Still watching our next system that could impact Friday. Mostly cloudy and chilly for the day with temperatures rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. For the overnight, a freeze is expected for all. Feeling cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Skies clearing out as Saturday morning and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but staying chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cold overnight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

