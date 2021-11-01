Open Doors near capacity most nights as winter approaches

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With winter approaching, Open Doors homeless shelter in Harrisonburg is gearing up for an increase in visitors, as the shelter is already nearly full most nights.

“For the past week an average has been like 45 to 48 every night, our max capacity is 50, there’s been a lot of nights where we’ve had every bed full in the men’s section and we’ve had just a couple in the women’s available,” said Ashley Robinson, director of shelter operations for Open Doors.

As the weather gets colder the shelter located in the old Red Front supermarket is anticipating an increase in guests, which would create a need for additional capacity to avoid having to turn anyone away.

“If this continues to be a trend then it’s likely we would have to have those conversations with the city about increasing our capacity number, we would have to increase our beds and we would likely have to increase staffing because right now we have two people on for 50 individuals,” said Robinson.

The shelter currently has ten paid employees who serve as shelter night managers. They say they would need to hire at least two more if they have to increase capacity.

Open Doors is also asking for the public’s help to collect cold weather accessories for the homeless.

“They’re gonna be outside all day, we want to make sure that since they’re not able to stay inside with us that they have the proper weather attire and so we really could use hats, gloves, and scarf donations,” said Robinson.

The shelter also depends on the help of volunteers who serve meals and clean. They are asking anyone interested in helping out to contact them.

“Volunteering is a huge piece of what we do and so we love to have community members be a part of our mission, we would love to have more people come in whether it be with serving, fellowship, or cleaning,” said Robinson.

You can volunteer with or donate to Open Doors here.

