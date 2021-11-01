Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 29-year-old Orange man is facing a murder charge in connection with a shooting investigation in the county.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, November 1, that Kevin P. MCleer is currently being held without bond.

Authorities say they received a 911 around 10 p.m. Saturday, October 30, about a shooting. However, the caller didn’t provide any other details.

Deputies later found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the front yard of a home in 15000 block of Mountain Track Road.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release the victim’s name.

