PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage announced on Facebook that on October 30, 2021, members of the Page County Team for the Virginia State Police Northwest Regional Drug Task Force arrested Gregory Scott Heckler as a result of an investigation spanning over several weeks for the possession, distribution, and conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Heckler was on probation at the time of the alleged offenses, according to the sheriff.

Among the evidence seized by the team, was one firearm, approximately 621 grams of suspected Methamphetamine (approximate street value $50,000), and approximately $52,113 in U.S. Currency. This is one of the largest seizures in Page County history.

Page County Drug Task Force seizes narcotics (Page County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

Heckler was charged with possession of Schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, this being his third or subsequent offense. Additional charges in this case are pending.

The Page County Team currently consists of members from the Page County Sheriff’s Office and Luray Police Department. The task force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah county Sheriff’s Offices, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester police departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

The Page County Team was also assisted on this case by members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction Team.

Sheriff Cubbage says this is yet another example of agencies working together to combat drugs in the community. He then thanked the investigators and officers who have worked diligently on this investigation.

Sheriff Cubbage says their hard work and dedication is to be commended, and he is proud to have experienced investigators and officers, working together to make the community a safer place.

