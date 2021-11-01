Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Va. police increase presence due to potential threat of violence at malls
Luray Police ask for public’s assistance in finding stolen vehicle
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Alexandria experiences coastal flooding Friday
Close up view of the distant planet, Uranus
Daylight Saving ends this week
On Saturday leaders from different sectors of the Harrisonburg community met at JMU for the...
Harrisonburg leaders look to address housing crisis during summit

Latest News

Awareness 2 Action
Local podcast highlights community stories
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
With winter approaching, Open Doors homeless shelter in Harrisonburg is gearing up for an...
Open Doors near capacity most nights as winter approaches
Evening Forecast 11-1-21
Evening Forecast 11-1-21