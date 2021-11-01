Running back depth a concern for JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is dealing with multiple injuries at the running back position.

Following Saturday’s win over Elon, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said that redshirt senior Percy Agyei-Obese will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury. Agyei-Obese, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, missed the first few games of the 2021 campaign while dealing with a hamstring issue. Agyei-Obese rushed for 221 yards on 65 carries and scored two touchdowns in four games this season. He is eligible to apply for a medical hardship waiver with the NCAA and return for another season in 2022.

Agyei-Obese’s injury comes after redshirt freshman Kaelon Black, the Dukes’ starter early in the season, suffered a season-ending lower body injury during a win at Weber State in week three. Black averaged 6.1 yards per carry, rushed for 165 yards, and hauled in 55 receiving yards through three games.

But injuries at the running back position don’t stop there.

“It’s a little bit of a position of concern, obviously long-term, moving forward here,” said Cignetti, during the CAA Coaches Zoom call Monday morning.

Cignetti said that redshirt freshman Austin Douglas, who has 20 carries this season, is out indefinitely with a rib injury and Lorenzo Bryant Jr., a seventh-year senior transfer from Rhode Island, is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Bryant had 11 carries for 44 yards in JMU’s win over Elon.

With four key players dealing with injuries, JMU turns to Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse to carry the load moving forward. Palmer leads the Dukes in rushing this season with 511 yards and two touchdowns to go along with seven receptions for 32 yards. Vanhorse has mainly been used a pass-catcher out the backfield in 2021 with 15 receptions for 114 yards and three TD grabs. However, he has experience as runner too. Vanhorse ran for 382 yards on 88 attempts and scored five rushing touchdowns in 2019.

“I think we’ve got some guys on our roster with talent that have carried the ball that maybe we can put over there and look at,” said Cignetti.

Peyton Rutherford and Desmond Green are options behind Palmer and Vanhorse. Cignetti says the Dukes are also considering moving cornerback Sammy Malignaggi to running back, a position he starred at in high school.

No. 3 James Madison is scheduled for host non-conference opponent Campbell for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

