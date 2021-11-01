Staunton’s drug take-back box continues to pull unwanted medications

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s drug takeback box opened to the public less than three months ago, but the sheriff’s office said they’ve had to empty it twice.

The sheriff’s office says the first pull brought in about 7,000 pills, and deputies were very happy with that turnout.

Recently, they have reopened the box to find it was time to count again.

“We haven’t finished our counting on the second one, but there’s more the second time than there was the first time,” said Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson.

Robertson says he’s very pleased with what the takeback box has been able to do, and he says it has exceeded his expectations.

“I never would have thought we would have gotten that many pills in that short period of time. Not all of them are opioids. I want to make that clear. Some of them are vitamins and things like that,” Robertson said.

Drug takeback boxes are intended to get unwanted medications out of people’s homes. Pills shouldn’t be flushed or thrown away, so takeback boxes are a safe way to be sure they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

“It gets drugs and prescription drugs out of the hands of people that don’t need them, out of the hands of our youth, and hopefully it prevents addiction,” Robertson said.

Robertson says if you take medications to drop off, you should cross out your name and address but leave the name of the medication for documentation. There is no limit to how many medications you can bring, and it is completely anonymous.

The drop-off location is at 113 East Beverly Street in Staunton.

