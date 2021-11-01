Advertisement

Virginia’s 15th House of Delegates race preview

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, 15th district Republican Delegate Todd Gilbert is up for re-election. As he seeks an eighth term in the House, he is also the currently House minority leader.

Gilbert is being challenged by Democrat Emily Scott, a Woodstock resident and archivist for the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen.

Both candidates hope to address the opioid crisis in Shenandoah County and the surrounding area.

“The criminal justice system can’t be the way we primarily deal with these issues, although it has to be a component of it or we lose the ability to really change behaviors, so it’s a multi-faceted approach,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert said he has seen the opioid crisis up close in his time as a prosecutor and defense attorney and is committed to doing everything he can to address the problem.

Emily Scott said she would look to invest resources into the problem and changed the way drug addiction is treated.

“I would like to beef up our mental health resources, get our health care systems involved and treat drug addiction as a disease rather than a criminality,” she said.

Election Day is Tuesday November 2nd.

