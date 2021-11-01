Advertisement

VSP seeking public’s help with a hit-and-run crash in Rockingham County

WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with identifying a vehicle that struck a pedestrian Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Rockingham County.

Trooper J. Joseph is investigating the hit-and-run crash that occurred at 9:36 p.m. along Route 33, Spotswood Trail near Route 687, Massanetta Springs Road.

A pedestrian was walking north across the travel lanes of Rte. 33 when he was struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle, according to a VSP press release.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old male of Mechanicsville, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

VSP says the hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper J. Joseph at 540-434-8593 or email area16@vsp.virginia.gov.

