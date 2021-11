H.S. Cross Country Region Results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from high school cross country region championships.

Region 3C

November 2 at Wilson Memorial High School

Boys - Team Results

2. Spotswood

4. Fort Defiance

5. Broadway

6. Waynesboro

Boys - Individual Results

2. Ramsey Corbin (Fort Defiance) - 17:14.9

3. Jacob Amberg (Spotswood) - 17:18.0

4. Sam Tindall (Fort Defiance) - 18:12.5

6. Adam Groves (Waynesboro) - 18:17.0

10. Parker Blosser (Fort Defiance) - 18:27.3

Girls - Team Results

1. Fort Defiance

2. Spotswood

5. Wilson Memorial

Girls - Individual Results

1. Taylor Driver (Broadway) - 20:12.2

3. Taylor Myers (Spotswood) - 21:02.3

4. Abby Lane (Fort Defiance) - 21:09.3

5. Emma Staley (Fort Defiance) - 21:13.9

6. Trinity Neff (Fort Defiance) - 21:15.8

7. Quinn Franklin (Wilson Memorial) - 21:20.5

8. Rachel Craun (Turner Ashby) - 21:27.8

