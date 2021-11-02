Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball defeats Shepherd in exhibition game

The James Madison women’s basketball team earned an exhibition win Monday night.
The James Madison women's basketball team earned an exhibition win Monday night.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team earned an exhibition win Monday night.

The Dukes defeated NCAA Division II opponent Shepherd, 74-46, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Four different players scored in double-figures for JMU led by Jamia Hazell with a game-high 15 points. Kiki Jefferson, Annalicia Goodman, and Stephanie Ouderkirk each scored 12 points for JMU.

James Madison is scheduled to host Virginia in the Dukes’ season opener next Tuesday (11/9) at 7 p.m.

