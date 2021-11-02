Advertisement

One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg police responded to a call for a man with a gun shot wound Monday just after 10 p.m.

It happened along the 200 block of South Avenue near the intersection of South High Street.

South Avenue from Sharpes Drive to South High Street will be shut down for a while, so police are asking people to avoid the area.

The man who was injured was sent to UVA for treatment. No word yet on his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

