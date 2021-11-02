Pendleton County mother shares son’s story to raise awareness of epilepsy

PENDLETON COUNTY, WV. (WHSV) - November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, and one woman from Pendleton County, West Virginia has been sharing the story of her one-year-old son’s ongoing struggle with epilepsy and how she is working to raise awareness of just how common the condition is.

Nicole Turner’s son Hoyt had his first seizure in his sleep three days before his first birthday, and she and her husband had to rush him to Grant Memorial Hospital.

“He was completely lifeless, his eyes were rolled to the left toward the back of his head and he had foam coming from his mouth, his left arm and his left leg were up in the air,” said Turner.

Doctors at Grant Memorial were able to revive Hoyt and transport him to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Morgantown, where he and his family stayed for three days.

“Our time in the PICU was definitely the scariest time of our lives,” said Nicole Turner. “When we were leaving Grant Memorial one of the nurses I was talking to said ‘honestly whenever he got here we didn’t know if he was gonna make it’.”

During Hoyt’s three day stay in the PICU, doctors performed a number of tests on Hoyt and diagnosed him with generalized epilepsy.

Hoyt suffers from three different kinds of seizures: tonic seizures (characterized by a sudden stiffness in the arms or legs), clonic seizures (characterized by repeated jerking movements of the arms or legs), and absence seizures (which cause a person to completely blank out and stare off into space).

“He has probably been having these since he was born but we just never realized it because there are so many forms of epilepsy,” said Turner. “He used to just stop what he was doing and stare, and you could click your hands, you could clap, you could stomp, and he wouldn’t snap out of it at least for 30 to 45 seconds.”

Nicole says her son’s seizures can be triggered by a variety of things.

“He’s been having seizures in the vehicle while we’re driving, once we stayed in a hotel room that had a pool and the lights shinning down on the pool caused seizures, whenever he has a fever or he’s sick he gets seizures,” she said.

Hoyt is just one of the over 470,000 children across the U.S. living with epilepsy, and Nicole says she wants to do her part to raise awareness of this and help other families going through the same thing.

“I’m just trying to get awareness out there, that way people see that they’re not alone because whenever this all started with him it felt like my world was crashing down, I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t know who to turn to,” she said.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation there 3.4 million Americans living with epilepsy and over 65 million across the globe. 1 in 10 people will experience a seizure in their life and 1 in 26 will develop epilepsy.

Nicole says she was stunned by just how many families in the Shenandoah Valley area are going through the same thing.

“Everywhere you go somebody says I’ve heard about your son and we have that going on in our family too,” she said. “So it’s pretty great to know that we’re not alone and there’s more people out here that will help us get awareness.”

Nicole says her friends and other members of the community have been very supportive of her family during Hoyt’s ongoing fight with epilepsy. She recently partnered with her friend Brittany Pumphrey of Pumpkin-Bug creations to begin creating epilepsy awareness clothing, car decals and more.

When asked what her biggest advice would be for someone whose child is epileptic, Nicole says it is important to remain calm if your child has a seizure.

“Don’t freak out, I did, I was scared to death I thought I was losing him, but the best thing that I can say is don’t freak out, don’t stick anything in their mouth, if anything if they’re unresponsive turn them to their side that way they don’t choke,” she said.

You can follow Hoyt’s story here. To learn more about epilepsy and Epilepsy Awareness Month, click here.

