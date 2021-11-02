Advertisement

“Rockin’ at the Vineyard” fundraiser benefits Salvation Army(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend you can hear music from some of the greats all for a good cause.

This Friday and Saturday, Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater is hosting a fundraiser called “Rockin’ at the Vineyard.” The event benefits the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg and features music from tribute artists performing Elvis, Johnny Cash, and Paul Mccartney.

“The families need extra help every year, [but] this year has been particularly difficult for the families served by the Salvation Army,” event organizer Mary Miller said. “It’s my way of me giving back to the community and the community giving back to Salvation Army.”

Tickets are $65 and include dinner from Outback. They can be ordered by calling the vineyard at 540-828-0099.

Miller recommends placing your order as soon as possible. She said tickets will be held at the door.

Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for a local child to have this holiday season and there will be kettles if you wish to give monetary donations.

