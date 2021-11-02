Advertisement

Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant

Hepatitis A outbreak
Hepatitis A outbreak(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Health officials in Virginia say three adults have died from complications of a hepatitis A outbreak being linked to a restaurant chain.

The Roanoke Times reports officials have identified at least 49 cases and 31 hospitalizations from the outbreak.

Roanoke Valley’s health district says an employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke was diagnosed with the virus.

Officials say anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 27 may have been exposed and should monitor for symptoms, but health district director Cynthia Morrow says anyone who was exposed likely would have experienced symptoms already.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night
One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP seeking public’s help with a hit-and-run crash in Rockingham County
Heckler was charged with possession of Schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, this...
Page County Drug Task Force seizes narcotics
Kevin P. MCleer. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder investigation
Some surgeries postponed ahead of possible hospital strike
Some surgeries postponed ahead of possible hospital strike

Latest News

Some surgeries postponed ahead of possible hospital strike
Some surgeries postponed ahead of possible hospital strike
Augusta Health (WHSV)
Augusta Health gives update on boosters and vaccines for children
Doctor says ‘time is brain’- World Stroke Day 2021
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center: Access to COVID-19 treatment trials lacks in rural areas