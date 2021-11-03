ACPD investigating online threats made against two schools
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating threats made on social media to two Albemarle County schools.
Two county high schools spent part of Wednesday, November 3, on modified lockdown as a result of messages posted online.
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for those responsible, who could face felony charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call ACPD at 296-5807.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.