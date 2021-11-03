Advertisement

ACPD investigating online threats made against two schools

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police car (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating threats made on social media to two Albemarle County schools.

Two county high schools spent part of Wednesday, November 3, on modified lockdown as a result of messages posted online.

The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for those responsible, who could face felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call ACPD at 296-5807.

