ACPD investigating online threats made against two schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating threats made on social media to two Albemarle County schools.

Two county high schools spent part of Wednesday, November 3, on modified lockdown as a result of messages posted online.

The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for those responsible, who could face felony charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call ACPD at 296-5807.

