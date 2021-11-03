Advertisement

Augusta County to hold public meetings on adjusted magisterial districts

A draft of one of Augusta County's redistricting committee's new proposed boundaries following the 2020 census.
A draft of one of Augusta County's redistricting committee's new proposed boundaries following the 2020 census.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Every 10 years in the United States holds a census, and that typically means redistricting. In Augusta County, the maps have been redrawn and now people are being asked for their feedback.

Public meetings start this week to show people new proposed boundaries for Augusta County’s magisterial districts. They’re also getting a chance to weigh in.

The 2020 census shows five of Augusta County’s seven districts increased in population.

The largest increase happened in the Wayne District at more than 12%.

Beverley Manor and the Pastures District, which both have prisons, saw a decrease in population. That is largely due the way incarcerated people are counted.

A redistricting committee has put together three different maps for the county with new boundaries.

The goal is for districts to be nearly equal in population, contiguous with clear boundaries, and without racial discrimination.

“Certainly trying to keep communities of interest together and ideally keep the boundaries as close to how they exist now to effect the least number of people is certainly the goal,” Leslie Tate said, a planner with Augusta County.

The Board of Supervisors must approve the redrawn districts by December 8, then the map goes to the attorney general for certification.

The first community meeting is Thursday, November 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Churchville Elementary School.

Drafts of the three maps, as well as details about other upcoming meetings, and the opportunity to provide online feedback is available on the Augusta County website.

