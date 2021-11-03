Advertisement

CVS announces availability of pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11

CVS encourages patients to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - CVS Health announced Wednesday that 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 55 select locations in Virginia, are now accepting appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age, with shots starting on Sunday, November 7.

This follows authorization of the vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult, according to a CVS press release.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role, and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose. CVS encourages patients to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.

The CVS scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.

CVS Health adds it has administered approximately 43 million COVID-19 vaccines to date and has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 years and older since authorized by the FDA and recommended for that age group by the CDC earlier this year.

