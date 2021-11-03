The Giant Company donates 1,000 turkeys to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank received a donation of 1,000 turkeys from The Giant Company to hand out to people in need ahead of the holidays.

Employees from Martin’s stores across the Valley also volunteered some of their time Wednesday to help package food for local families.

While the need for food has gone down since last year, the food bank is still feeding about 118,000 people a month.

“That’s far more people than we would have seen prior to the pandemic. So, the numbers are elevated, not as high as they were in 2020, but we want to be here and available for anybody who needs food,” Karen Ratzlaff, Chief Philanthropy Officer for BRAFB, said.

Which is why a donation like this is going a long way.

“The need is in our community, it is local, it is very present. We all feel it more intensely around the holidays when we think about how lucky many of us are and at the same time there are many, many neighbors in the Valley and across our region who need support,” Ratzlaff said.

The GIANT Company will donate a total of 10,000 turkeys and chickens before Thanksgiving to 27 partner food banks across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

