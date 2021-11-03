Advertisement

Hartless defeats incumbent Robertson for Staunton Sheriff

Chris Hartless getting a lot of hugs as he celebrates his Staunton Sheriff win Tuesday night.
Chris Hartless getting a lot of hugs as he celebrates his Staunton Sheriff win Tuesday night.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - People in Staunton were tasked with electing a new sheriff, and the result was an upset Tuesday.

Chris Hartless is the presumed winner with 56% of the vote beating out incumbent Matt Robertson.

There were plenty of hugs Tuesday night for Hartless, who says he’s enthusiastic and relieved with this win. He brings 25 years of law enforcement experience to the position.

“I’m gonna bring transparency. I’m gonna bring fiscal responsibility,” Hartless stated. “I’m gonna bring interagency cooperation, true interagency cooperation between my office, Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the clerk’s offices, the courthouse and everybody in between.”

Hartless says he plans to jump right in updating policies, creating new ones, and helping to get everyone on the same page.

