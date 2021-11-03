(WHSV) - It’s approaching that time of the year again, snow. The Allegheny Mountains saw their first snowfall Tuesday. So how do meteorologists forecast snowfall?

Forecasts for snow originate from the amount of precipitation that falls. There is a liquid equivalent to how much snow has fallen. That equivalent is added to precipitation. For example, Harrisonburg averages more than 2 inches of precipitation in January but less than 2 inches of actual rainfall. The rest of the precipitation is counted from snowfall.

There is a ratio between frozen precipitation and liquid precipitation. The basic ratio is 10:1 meaning 1 inch of precipitation equals 10 inches of snow. This is true if the snow falls in temperatures just below freezing. You may wonder why mountains can collect more snowfall than valleys with a given snowstorm. The temperature at which the snow falls is critical with precipitation. The colder the temperature is, the higher the ratio is.

If snow falls at 25 degrees instead of at freezing, the same amount of precipitation would equal to 1.5 times more snow. In that situation 15 inches of snow equals 1 inch of precipitation. At 18 degrees, 20 inches of snow equals 1 inch of precipitation and this number just increases if temperatures are colder. For example, if snow falls at -10 degrees, 50 inches of snow is equivalent to 1 inch of precipitation! If one location at freezing was forecasting the same amount of precipitation as a place that is -10 degrees, the place that is -10 degrees would pick up five times the snowfall!

The colder the temperature, the easier the snowfall (WHSV)

For example, if it was forecasted that 1.5 inches of precipitation was going to fall in Harrisonburg at a temperature of 30 degrees, that equals roughly 15 inches of snow. If that same amount was forecasted to fall at Spruce Knob where the temperature will only be 18 degrees, then the forecast would be roughly 30 inches of snow.

This might seem simple but with some of the winter weather our area experiences, rain may changeover to snow. For us as meteorologists, figuring out temperature and timing is critical. You would have to determine how much precipitation will fall as rain and how much precipitation will fall as snow. This creates a small margin of error for winter forecasts since one hour could make a major difference in snowfall.

