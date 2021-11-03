Johnson elected Waynesboro Sheriff

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro will have a new sheriff. Christopher Johnson Jr. beat out Jessie Shaver with 65% of the vote on Tuesday.

Johnson is an officer with the Waynesboro Police Department and comes to the job with 8 years in law enforcement.

“I’m feeling excited. I’m feeling blessed and happy,” Johnson said. “You know, I put in a lot of hard work and effort. This is a goal I always wanted to achieve since I got into law enforcement, so it means a lot to me.”

Johnson says one of his biggest goals is to start a community outreach program for the youth to build a strong relationship.

