Advertisement

Johnson elected Waynesboro Sheriff

Christopher Johnson Jr. celebrating his Waynesboro Sheriff win with friends and family Tuesday...
Christopher Johnson Jr. celebrating his Waynesboro Sheriff win with friends and family Tuesday night.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro will have a new sheriff. Christopher Johnson Jr. beat out Jessie Shaver with 65% of the vote on Tuesday.

Johnson is an officer with the Waynesboro Police Department and comes to the job with 8 years in law enforcement.

“I’m feeling excited. I’m feeling blessed and happy,” Johnson said. “You know, I put in a lot of hard work and effort. This is a goal I always wanted to achieve since I got into law enforcement, so it means a lot to me.”

Johnson says one of his biggest goals is to start a community outreach program for the youth to build a strong relationship.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night
One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night
Local incumbents win House of Delegates
Local incumbents for Virginia House of Delegates succeed
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Virginia’s election could sway national politics
Virginia’s election could sway national politics
Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin has won Virginia’s governor’s race
Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,435 Wednesday
CVS encourages patients to schedule an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS...
CVS announces availability of pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11
Richmonders voted “no” to the casino referendum Wednesday.
Richmond votes against building ONE Casino + Resort
November 2nd, the Alleghenies witnessed their first snow of the season
How do meteorologists forecast snowfall?
McAuliffe released a statement Wednesday.
Terry McAuliffe issues post-election statement