Local incumbents for Virginia House of Delegates succeed

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Associated Press has called several races so far in the Valley.

Republican Ronnie Campbell won the seat for the District 24 House of Delegates.

Republican Todd Gilbert won the 15th District House of Delegates race.

Republican incumbent John Avoli keeps his seat in the 20th District House of Delegates race.

Republican Tony Wilt wins the House of Delegates seat for Virginia’s 26th District.

Republican Chris Runion won Virginia’s 25th District seat for the House of Delegates.

Keep checking WHSV for the latest statewide and local election results.

