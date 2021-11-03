Advertisement

Missing woman found dead in submerged vehicle

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 12:41 p.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Lake Road in Stuarts Draft for a report of a missing female.

Upon arrival, a deputy began checking the area for the missing person. At 1:44 p.m., the sheriff’s office says the deputy located an almost totally submerged 2004 Jeep Sport utility vehicle in a pond located in the 300 block of Lake Road.

The deputy immediately requested assistance from Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Department, the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, and the Virginia State Police.

Rescuers were able to recover the vehicle from the pond, and they discovered a deceased female inside the Jeep, according to a press release.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the sheriff’s office confirm that the female recovered from the Jeep was the missing person the deputy was searching for.

Initial investigation has revealed that a medical condition may have been a factor in the event.

The name of the victim is being withheld until authorities can get in touch with the family.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

