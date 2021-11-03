Miyares elected Virginia AG; denies Herring 3rd term

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Republican Jason Miyares has been elected Virginia’s attorney general. Miyares defeated two-term incumbent Mark Herring after a campaign in which he portrayed Herring as soft on crime.

The delegate from Virginia Beach will be the first Republican to hold the attorney general post since Ken Cuccinelli won in 2009.

Miyares highlighted his background as the son of a Cuban immigrant throughout the campaign. He frequently criticized Herring for decisions by the state parole board to release inmates early without notifying victims.

Herring said those decisions were totally outside his jurisdiction.

