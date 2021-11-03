Richmond votes against building ONE Casino + Resort

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmonders voted “no” to the casino referendum.

Developers for One Casino + Resort promised the project would be a game-changer for revenue and jobs. The location would’ve been in south Richmond, just off Interstate 95. The multi-million dollar development was going to include 100,000 square feet of casino space, a luxury hotel, a live theater and dozens of new restaurants. They also said the project would’ve brought 4,500 construction and resort jobs to the city.

Those who supported the project believed this would bring more jobs and benefit the city’s Southside.

Alfred Liggins, Urban One CEO released the following statement:

“While extremely disappointed, our entire Urban One family, my mother and business partner Cathy Hughes, and I accept the will of city of Richmond residents. For the last two years, we have worked so hard to build a large and inclusive tent with our ONE Casino + Resort project. We had a lot of loyal supporters who worked tirelessly on behalf of this project and for whom we will be eternally grateful. We ran a robust campaign and strongly believe this is a huge missed opportunity for Richmond residents to have a tourist attraction that would have provided the financial resources to improve schools and roads as well as enrich the lives of its citizens. Urban One has been a part of the fabric of Richmond for the last twenty-two years, and we will continue our tradition of serving the community.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also released the following statement:

“From the beginning, we said the people would decide. They have spoken, and we must respect their decision.

While I believe this was a $565 million opportunity lost to create well-paying jobs, expand opportunity, keep taxes low and increase revenue to meet the needs of our growing city, I am proud of the transparent and public process we went through to listen to our residents and put this opportunity before our voters.

I’m deeply appreciative to the members of our economic development team who negotiated this project and to Richmond City Council, which overwhelmingly supported it. Finally, I’d like to thank Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins and the entire Urban One Team for being willing to commit to, and invest in, our city. They believe in Richmond, as do we. Rest assured, this administration will not be deterred from its ongoing mission to bring other economic development opportunities to our city that will benefit the lives of all who live here.”

Others who were against the proposal didn’t want the casino to come because they believe it would be a catalyst on gambling addiction and increase crime in the area.

Richmond was the last of five Virginia cities to vote on a casino. Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth all passed casino referendums last November by large margins.

