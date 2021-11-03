Advertisement

Strasburg defeats East Rock in Tuesday night matchup

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg and East Rockingham squared off in a high school football matchup Tuesday night.

The Rams defeated the Eagles, 24-3, in a game that was postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19 issues at Strasburg. Tanner Jenkins scored three touchdowns for Strasburg and recovered a fumble early in the game.

Strasburg improves to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the Bull Run District. East Rockingham falls to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the Bull Run District.

The Rams are scheduled to host rival Central for a critical Bull Run District game Saturday night at 7 p.m. East Rockingham’s regular-season schedule is complete and the Eagles now await their seeding for the Region 2B playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night
One man sent to UVA for injuries from a gun shot Monday night
Hepatitis A outbreak
Three dead after hepatitis A outbreak linked to restaurant
Heckler was charged with possession of Schedule I/II drug with the intent to distribute, this...
Page County Drug Task Force seizes narcotics
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP seeking public’s help with a hit-and-run crash in Rockingham County
Kevin P. MCleer. Photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in murder investigation

Latest News

H.S. Football: Strasburg defeats East Rockingham, 24-3, in Tuesday night matchup
H.S. Football: Strasburg defeats East Rockingham, 24-3, in Tuesday night matchup
Results from high school cross country region championships.
H.S. Cross Country Region Results
JMU women's basketball wins exhibition over Shepherd
JMU women's basketball wins exhibition over Shepherd
Scores and highlights from high school volleyball region tournaments.
H.S. Volleyball Region Tournaments