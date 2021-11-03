Strasburg defeats East Rock in Tuesday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg and East Rockingham squared off in a high school football matchup Tuesday night.

The Rams defeated the Eagles, 24-3, in a game that was postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19 issues at Strasburg. Tanner Jenkins scored three touchdowns for Strasburg and recovered a fumble early in the game.

Strasburg improves to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the Bull Run District. East Rockingham falls to 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the Bull Run District.

The Rams are scheduled to host rival Central for a critical Bull Run District game Saturday night at 7 p.m. East Rockingham’s regular-season schedule is complete and the Eagles now await their seeding for the Region 2B playoffs.

