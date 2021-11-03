Advertisement

Study: antidepressant drug may prevent severe COVID-19

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study suggests that a generic antidepressant drug can help prevent severe COVID-19 and a researcher with the University of Virginia is contributing to these findings.

Alban Gaultier’s research found Fluvoxamine may prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Results from a clinical trial based on his findings show a 60% reduction in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, as well as a 90% reduction in death.

Gaultier says the treatment is very affordable, too.

“It costs $5 for the full treatment for 10 days,” Gaultier said.

