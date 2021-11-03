Study: antidepressant drug may prevent severe COVID-19
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new study suggests that a generic antidepressant drug can help prevent severe COVID-19 and a researcher with the University of Virginia is contributing to these findings.
Alban Gaultier’s research found Fluvoxamine may prevent severe cases of COVID-19. Results from a clinical trial based on his findings show a 60% reduction in hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, as well as a 90% reduction in death.
Gaultier says the treatment is very affordable, too.
“It costs $5 for the full treatment for 10 days,” Gaultier said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.