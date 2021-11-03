Advertisement

Terry McAuliffe issues post-election statement

McAuliffe released a statement Wednesday.
McAuliffe released a statement Wednesday.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor race early Wednesday.

Terry McAuliffe released the following statement regarding the results of the Virginia gubernatorial election:

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.

“Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family.

“I would like to thank my wife Dorothy, my family, and my incredible campaign team for their tireless efforts and dedication over these past eleven months. And to all of my supporters across Virginia who knocked on millions of doors, made countless phone calls, and talked to their family, friends and neighbors: I am eternally grateful that you joined me on this journey to move Virginia forward.

“Serving as Virginia’s 72nd governor was the highest honor of my life, and I will never stop fighting to make our Commonwealth stronger and brighter for all.”

