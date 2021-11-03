Waynesboro Public Schools and health district to host event to meet wellness needs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools is hosting an event centered around wellness Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Kate Collins Middle School.

The event will feature resources from the school system, the Central Shenandoah Health District, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and EMBRACE Waynesboro. Participants will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, browse a food pantry and a clothing closet, and visit with Waynesboro Schools’ therapy dogs.

Jordi Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District says they postponed the event from the original day to allow national organizations to approve a vaccine for kids ages 5-11. Vaccine appointments for kids 5-11 are full, but Shelton says they’re accepting walk-ins for anyone 12-years-old or older.

“This is a great opportunity to get vaccinated yourself if you haven’t already, if you have children that have not been vaccinated, this is a great opportunity for them to do so as well,” Shelton said.

Shelton says they’re excited to partner with other local groups to help meet all wellness needs.

“We know that health is a lot more than just getting your COVID-19 vaccine. There’s a lot more facets of wellness, so we’re excited to be able to incorporate all of that,” Shelton said.

Vaccines for kids ages 5-11 were approved by experts earlier this week, so Shelton says they’re ready to provide information on that.

“We’re going to have community health workers on site to answer any questions you might have. If you’re curious about the COVID vaccine or have questions about the recent authorization for 5 to 11-year-olds, we’ll have folks from the health department on site to answer those questions and address any concerns you might have as well,” Shelton said.

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available Saturday.

The Central Shenandoah Health District and Waynesboro Schools are ready to invite people to Saturday's event. (WHSV)

